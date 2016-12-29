Faith and Martyrdom: 2016's Top Persecution Stories

A new report names Christians as the most persecuted religious group on the planet. According to statistics from the Center for Global Christianity, around 90,000 Christians were killed for their faith in 2016. About 70 percent of those killed in 2016, were martyred in tribal conflicts in Africa because they refused to take up arms.

"The other 30 percent, or 27,000, were killed in terror attacks, the destruction of Christian villages, or government persecution," Massimo Introvigne, Director of the Centre for Studies on New Religions, told Vatican Radio.

He also said the Catholic Church is currently considering possible sainthood for Christians who fell at the hands of the Islamic State.

The full report detailing violent Christian persecution will be released next month.

Here's CBN News' Top 10 Christian Persecution Stories of 2016

1. Kerry Determines ISIS Committing Genocide in Iraq, Syria

Secretary of State John Kerry declares ISIS committing genocide against Christians and others in the Middle East. Kerry made the announcement March 17, saying, "In my judgment (ISIS) is responsible for genocide against groups in territory under its control." The Islamic State, also known as ISIS had already slaughtered scores of Christians, Yazidis and other minorities since launching its jihad or holy war.

2. Pastor Saeed Abedini Released from Iranian Prison

"We can confirm that our detained U.S. citizens have been released and that those who wished to depart Iran have left," a senior administration official said. Four of the five imprisoned U.S citizens were a part of a prisoner trade, which included American Pastor Abedini.



3. Coptic Church Bombing: 'Deadliest Attack' on Egyptian Christians

The December 11 bombing at a Coptic cathedral in Egypt killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 others during a Sunday mass. It was called one of the deadliest attacks carried out against a religious minority in recent memory.



4. Urgent Prayer AND Action Needed for Jailed Pakistani Mom Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi is a Pakistani Christian woman who was convicted of blasphemy by a Pakistani court and received a sentence of death by hanging. has had her appeal adjourned after one of the judges refused to hear the case. A new date for the hearing has yet to be set.

5. Russia Religion Law: Stopping Terrorists, or Persecuting Christians?

The law that Russian president Vladimir Putin signed on July 6th restricts religious proselytizing and imposes heavy fines for witnessing. One religious leader called the law "another weapon in the hands of the neo-Soviet Russian state to dismantle and destroy our church in a way that appears lawful to Western observers and critics."

6. Activist: The US Has Abandoned Christian Refugees

Leading activist against Christian persecution says the United States has abandoned persecuted Christian refugees in the Middle East by turning their care over to a U.N. agency indifferent to their plight. Nina Shea, director of Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom, urged the passage of the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act to "ensure that American aid reaches these displaced minorities, including refugee visas for the neediest."

7. Pastors, Aid Worker on Trial in Sudan for Helping Christians

Pastors, Aid Worker on Trial in Sudan for Helping Christians Pastors Kuwa Shamal and Hassan Taour were among four people put on trial, accused by the Sudanese government of conducting intelligence activities and providing material support for anti-government rebels. Three of the four defendants are Sudanese church leaders and one is a Czech national. The Czech is a former hospital administrator and humanitarian named Petr Jasek. They were helping suffering people and persecuted Christians in Sudan's Nuba Mountains .

8. Iranian Pastor Freed after Six Years

After six years behind bars, Iranian Pastor Behnam Irani was finally released from prison. The 41-year-old pastor was convicted of crimes against national security after Iranian authorities raided his house church in 2010. His sentence was extended in 2014 after the government brought 18 additional charges against him, including capital crime.

9. Hillary Clinton, Progressives and the Freedom to Worship

Religious freedom as a right which can be taken away. 2016 saw leading Democrats refer to the freedom of religion as something that could be voted away, rather than an inalienable right as the American founding fathers intended. Hillary Clinton recently mentioned it during her concession speech, and President Obama also framed the right as given by government, rather than instituted by God.

10. Activists Charge China is Harvesting Organs from Religious Minorities

Religious minorities in China, including Christians, are the victims of forced organ harvesting, according to human rights activists. It is no rumor that this strict communist country is a threat to religious freedom, especially for Christians. Rumors of forced organ harvesting in China have surfaced over the years, but this year, the European Parliament and even U.S. leaders have called for an investigation into the "persistent, credible reports on systematic, state-sanctioned organ harvesting from non-consenting prisoners of conscience" in China. The full reality of the situation is unknown do to the secretiveness of the communist Government.

