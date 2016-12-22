Syria: Aleppo has returned to government control

A statement by the Syrian armed forces says the northern city of Aleppo has returned to government control, ending a four-year rebel hold over parts of the city.



The statement broadcast on Syrian TV said the army has re-established "security" in the northern city after the last rebels evacuated from their final toe-hold in the eastern parts of the city.



The Syrian government's recapture of Aleppo is a major turning point in the Syrian civil war with potentially powerful political repercussions.



It represents a momentous victory for President Bashar Assad and a crushing defeat for Syria's opposition which will struggle to forge a way forward.



The ancient city has been divided into rebel and government parts since 2012.

