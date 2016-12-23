The JESUS Film Targets Unique Group with Greatest Christmas Gift

It's no secret that Christmas is a time of gift giving and generosity. The JESUS Film Project says it's the perfect time to give the gift of the good news to immigrants.

Immigrants, including refugees fleeing war-torn and impoverished countries, now make up 26 percent of the overall U.S. population.

Many of them have never heard about Jesus. The JESUS Film Project is challenging Christians across the nation to share the JESUS Film with their immigrant neighbors.

The organization is making that gospel available through a special Christmas Promotion allowing people to buy 100 DVD's at the cost of $1 each.

The JESUS Film a Project hopes that by giving or watching the movie with their immigrant neighbors, Christians will change their fearful perspective about refugees and focus on spreading the good news.

"By offering immigrant families a genuine welcome and getting to know who they are, not just the stereotypes being displayed in the media, it helps break down the walls fear so quickly builds," said Josh Newell, Communications Director at Jesus Film Project.

"Jesus is respected among many religions and given his birth is the reason for Christmas, this is the perfect time to share about the importance of his life and death," Newell said.

The JESUS Film is the most watched film in history and has been translated in more than 1,400 languages.

The organization hopes the film will change lives this Christmas.

"We want to equip people to go out and spread the message of Christ's love this season," said Newell. "Despite our fears, we should always remember that Jesus commanded us to share the Good News, and now that the mission field has come to our back door, we have a greater responsibility more now than ever to follow that commandment."

