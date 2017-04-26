DAILY DOWNLOAD: Your Morning Headlines in a Flash

Trump's 'Massive' Tax Cuts Would Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Today, President Trump unveils his plan for tax reform which includes an increase in deductions & a drop in taxes on business.

Rare Move: 100 Senators Head to White House for Classified Meeting on N Korea

The White House is hosting all 100 senators for a classified meeting to talk about North Korea. This comes one day after North Korea fired off its largest artillery drill.

Judge Blocks Trump from Blocking Funds to Sanctuary Cities

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order from withholding funds to "sanctuary cities."

Lawmakers Say Trump's First Security Adviser Broke the Law

Lawmakers are accusing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn of violating federal law. They say he failed to inform the government about accepting thousands of dollars from Russian organizations after a recent trip there in 2015.

The Intel Proves It: Trump's Airstrike Hit the Right Spot in Syrian Sarin Attack

The French foreign minister says the chemical agent behind 80 deaths in Syria was sarin gas. They also say only Bashar al-Assad & some of his entourage have the power to give the order to use chemical weapons, and the strike came from the airbase that President Trump targeted.