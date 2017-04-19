Hidden Gem in the Nation's Capital: The Former Church That's Now a Technicolor Marvel

WASHINGTON – A former church in Washington, D.C. has been transformed into a work of art, literally.

"You can see it from 395 from the highway. That highway sees 175,000 cars a day," said building manager Ian Callender.

Odds are that a drive by audience will lead to new attention for this former church's new life as a true work of art, a hidden gem in the heart of the nation's capital.

Built in 1886, Friendship Baptist Church outgrew the chapel, put the property up for sale and moved to a new building just down the street. For years it remained vacant -- that is, until 2012 when it was transformed into a space for the arts and culture community.

Even the piano has been fine tuned into modern art.

Atlanta artist Alex Brewer spent nearly a month just painting the outside of 700 Delaware Ave SW.

"There isn't an area that wasn't touched with paint or some type of creative content or character. That is something that no other space can offer," said Brewer.

For 131 years, people have been walking inside this church to pray, worship and can now still appreciate creation.

"To be able to share that story of not just what we've done, but what the church congregation before us has done," said Callender.