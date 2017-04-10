If You Want to Live Like Jesus, You’ll Die Like Jesus

CBN is sponsoring Holy Week Prayer Countdown from April 10-16. Watch our Facebook LIVE at 12 p.m. and 9 p.m EST as we join together to pray for the persecuted church.

I was a pastor for 20 years before God called me to launch into missions in the volatile Muslim world. It was three months before September 11, 2001, and if I'd known what was coming, I might've chickened out and asked God to send me to South America instead. You can imagine the flak that my wife and I received as even good friends perceived that going from a senior pastor in a growing church to a missionary in the Middle East was an obvious case of insanity.

I remember some of the comments:

Is it safe there? Wow, that's your typical American question!

Aren't all Muslims terrorists? Well, actually no.

Aren't all missionaries weird? Well, actually some are.

Do you have some kind of death wish? Thanks dad!

The first day I was in the Gaza Strip, I met underground believers who were actively sharing the Gospel with Muslims. Hussein took me with him to Yasser Arafat's Mosque to engage Muslims as they came out of Friday prayers. After we began meeting people, he let me know that we could get arrested for doing this. He shrugged it off: But everyone should be arrested at least once for sharing Jesus, don't you think so, Tom?

My worldview that I'd mistakenly taken from the news was that the church in the Middle East had closed up shop. I mean wasn't Islamic terrorism crushing believers and causing them to flee? As I began working in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and other hot spots of the Middle East, I was shocked to realize just the opposite was happening. Jesus' church wasn't merely surviving… it was thriving!

Did you know that today, more Muslims are coming to faith in Christ than ever before? It's been estimated that in the last 10-15 years, more Muslims have accepted Jesus as their savior than in the last 14 centuries of Islam combined. In many Muslim dominated countries, the underground church is vibrant, growing, and seeing radical transforming salvations routinely.

Upon this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

But it's not easy for Christians in the Middle East and especially ones from a Muslim background. Far from that! The blowback that former Muslims experience as new believers in Christ is brutal. Today, the Islamic State is openly crucifying Christians in Syria. The Muslim Brotherhood is burning churches to the ground in Egypt. Yet, the Middle East has the fastest growing church per capita of all the regions in the world, according to Southern Baptist researchers. The persecution is actually accelerating the spread of the Gospel. When there is a harvest, persecution always follows. They are like identical twins and always seen together.

Shock number two was when I began to meet former Muslims who had embraced Jesus wholeheartedly and were ready to die for Him. Many Muslims who end up following Christ die. Often it is at the hands of family members who believe that the defection from Islam is too much for the family honor to bear. But these courageous new believers have a new family, and Jesus is awaiting them at heaven on their arrival.

So here's why we need you to pray for believers who live in strict fundamentalist Muslim countries during Passion Week. Palm Sunday to Easter are the seven most dangerous days of the year for believers who live in the Muslim world. In countries where the Islamic State, Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other terrorist groups have a foothold, the threat level for believers is off the charts! In the West, on Resurrection Day, we'll probably be wondering if we can find a place to park at our local church, or what service we should attend. In Middle East terrorist hot spots, followers of Christ often wonder if they will be alive on the Monday after Easter.

In Syria a few years ago, seven young believers from a Muslim background were crucified on Good Friday. The Islamic terrorists announced: If you want to live like Jesus, you'll die like Jesus! They did not recant their faith. They didn't bend and they didn't break. They died publicly for Jesus. One day we'll meet them in heaven.

That's why we are thrilled that CBN is sponsoring Holy Week Prayer Countdown from April 10-16. Watch our Facebook LIVE at 12 p.m. and 9 p.m EST as we join together to pray for the persecuted Church.

This year with our family, friends, and in our churches, let's sound the alarm to pray for our family in the Middle East and throughout the Muslim world from Palm Sunday to Easter. We'll be waiting for you to join us on the Holy Week Prayer Countdown as we hear inspirational stories of Jesus' transforming power each day. We'll also pray and stand with our brothers and sisters who live in harm's way and pray for their safety in this most trying time.

The new heroes of our faith are not backing down in the face of Islamic terrorism. They are not running, but are choosing to stay. Like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, in King Nebuchadnezzar's fiery furnace, they are Standing in the Fire. Christianity is not losing in the Muslim World. The gospel is never in retreat. Our brothers and sisters are victors, not victims…. and this is One of Our Finest Hours.

*Tom Doyle is vice president of e3 Partners and author of the book Standing in the Fire- Courageous Christians Living in Frightening Times.