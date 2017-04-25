New DHS Office Gives 'VOICE' to Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crimes

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security will officially open its office Wednesday to help victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

The new office, called VOICE (Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement), will assist U.S. citizens on the immigration and criminal proceedings.

Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan says the new national office is making good on a promise President Donald Trump made during his presidential campaign campaign.

Critics say the new program will only add to the climate of discrimination and to the hatred of all immigrants.

But Lapan said, "Homeland Security Department's Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office will provide a voice for people ignored by the media and silenced by special interests."