ISIS Says Russia Bombing 'a Metro to Hell for the Worshipers of the Cross'

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured today by two explosions on a subway system in St. Petersburg, Russia.

A spokesman for Russia's top anti-terror agency says law enforcement agents have found and defused another explosive device on St. Petersburg's subway.

ISIS supporters were praising the attack, according to the website Voactiv.

It reported that an ISIS supporter on the terror group’s al-Minbar online forum wrote, “We ask Allah to bless the operation by the lions of the Caliphate, we ask Allah to kill the Crusaders.”

Another wrote that the bombing created “a metro to hell for the worshipers of the Cross” and claimed that the attacks were revenge for Russia's attacks on ISIS in Syria’s civil war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says investigators are still looking into whether the St. Petersburg subway explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.



Video footage posted on a social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform.

Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting "Call an ambulance!"

