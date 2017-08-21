WASHINGTON – Chick-fil-A will remained closed on Sundays in the Atlanta Falcons' new stadium in Atlanta, GA.

S. Truett Cathy, founder of the fast food chain, established a "closed-on-Sunday" policy to provide his employees a time of rest.

Seven of the Falcons' eight home games in the 2017-2018 season will be deprived of the famed chicken sandwich for Sunday scheduled games. The stadium, set to open on August 26, will host many weekly events throughout the year as well.

While Chick-fil-A will be closed for Sundays, other chicken eateries will be available such as Delia’s Chicken and Sausage and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed a five-season sponsorship with Zaxby's chicken, making them the "official chicken of the Atlanta Falcons." However, the agreement did not include Zaxby's establishment in the new arena. Instead, signage and other advertisements are displayed to lure the crowd to local Zaxby's restaurants.

"Top Chef" contestant Kevin Gillespie will be offering his best-selling product from a food stand on the 200 level of the stadium's concourse. The "COS Chicken Sandwich" (COS - Closed On Sunday) will serve as an imitation to Chick-fil-A's products.

Chick-fil-A has remained closed on Sundays since 1946. Christian comedian Tim Hawkins composed an empathetic sonnet to console the deep grief felt by many chicken-lovers who wish the chain remained open on the Sabbath.