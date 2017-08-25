Lara Trump Talks Faith and Praying for the President

Watch part of CBN News' Jenna Browder's interview with Lara Trump on the importance of praying for the president.

Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, believes faith played a big role in the the 2016 election.

In an interview that aired on CBN's Faith Nation, she told Jenna Browder that prayer was important to her and her family on the campaign trail and continues to be today.

"I pray for the President every night that he leads this country in the right direction and I've said it so many times, actually on the campaign trail, I heard every single day, 'we're praying for you, we're praying for your father-in-law, we're praying for your family,' and I have to tell you, I think that God had a huge role in this election," she said.