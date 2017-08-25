Displaying
30+
Stories
News
CBNNews.com

Lara Trump: We've Been "Distanced" By Friends

08-25-2017
CBN News
5551506001001
DF_Losing_Friendships_HD1080_0_67.904
LauraTrumpTwitter
Photo Credit: Lara Trump via Twitter
5551506001001

Lara Trump: We've Been "Distanced" By Friends

Watch Lara Trump talk with CBN's Jenna Browder about friendships and politics.

Politics are no doubt divisive, especially today, and perhaps no one knows that better than the Trump family.

In an interview that aired on CBN's Faith Nation, Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, told CBN News' Jenna Browder that she and her husband have been distanced by some of their friends since her father-in-law's election.

"I don't want to say we've lost friends, but we've definitely distanced ourselves or been distanced by friends," she said. "I think it's the nature of the beast. You know, when you get involved in politics, half the people love you and half the people hate you."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles