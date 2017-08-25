Lara Trump: We've Been "Distanced" By Friends

Watch Lara Trump talk with CBN's Jenna Browder about friendships and politics.

Politics are no doubt divisive, especially today, and perhaps no one knows that better than the Trump family.

In an interview that aired on CBN's Faith Nation, Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, told CBN News' Jenna Browder that she and her husband have been distanced by some of their friends since her father-in-law's election.

"I don't want to say we've lost friends, but we've definitely distanced ourselves or been distanced by friends," she said. "I think it's the nature of the beast. You know, when you get involved in politics, half the people love you and half the people hate you."