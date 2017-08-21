CBN LIVE Coverage: Solar Eclipse

Washington – Millions of Americans gathered outside across the United States to see the first total eclipse to sweep from coast to coast in nearly 100 years.

"A solar eclipse happens when the moon goes between the sun and the earth and a part of the earth will actually see the earth's shadow cast across it," said Rebecca Ljungren, Astronomy Educator.

The longest stretch of darkness was in Southern Illinois with a 2 minute 44 second stretch of darkness. The shadow cut a 60 to 70 mile wide swatch through 14 states. Special glasses were needed to view the eclipse safely and were handed out for free at museums across the country invluding The National Air & Space Museum in Washington D.C.

"I'm going to use them like when the solar eclipse starts," said 6-year-old Austin Ihnat. "I'm going to look at it the whole time to see what happens and see what I learn about it."

"This is like a once in a lifetime so and I'm glad we got these glasses," said Meeka Caldwell. "I stood in line forever, it's hot but we stuck through it."

CBN News was live at the Air & Space Museum as visitors viewed the eclipse through a telescope sun gun which projected a larger image of the sun. All of North America got at least a partial eclipse which could now be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history. NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse, the biggest livestream event in the space agency's history.