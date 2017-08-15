Media Not Letting Up on Trump Over Charlottesville Response

President Donald Trump fielded questions in a combative news conference Tuesday afternoon that was suppose to cover new infrastructure initiatives for America.

When asked why he didn't identify the violence as "white supremacy" in his original statement, Trump explained that details have to come from investigations before specific motives can be identified.

"I don't want to go make a statement for the sake of making a political statement, I want to know the facts."

Trump continued to received similar questions and responded by vehemently condemning both sides as violent, citing images of the left also rushing with weapons.

"What about the alt-left who came charging at the alt-right. Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands swinging?"

Trump took a similar stance as former President Obama. In 2015 Dylan Roof shot and killed 9 black individuals in a historic church in Charleston, South Carolina. While Obama did make an immediate statement condemning the violence, he refused to call it terrorism because the motive of Roof wasn't immediately clear. Terrorism is often used as hyperbole when it actually carries a specific definition, specific to a political agenda.

Both presidents took immediate action in vehemently speaking out against the violence but waited for a formal identity of the type of crime until the investigation revealed details.

Trump also referenced who should have the authority to take down historic confederate statues.

"I would say that should be up to the local government…local communities."

Infrastructure: The Original Topic of the News Conference

Trump did talk about the nation's infrastructure before things got out of control.

He presented numbers on the current economic status in America, followed by a description of his recently signed executive order. Trump described the current status as poor.

"We're literally like a third-world country."

Trump continued to show optimism for what was to come.

"We will create millions of job and make many American's dreams come true."

The purpose of this particular executive order is to expedite the permit process for constructing roads, waterways, bridges, and other infrastructure-related developments. Trump continued to reference the billions of dollars that are spent during the red-tape process and acknowledged that safety upgrades are also put on hold pending permits, something that costs the American people their safety and welfare.

Multi-agency projects will be required to select one agency as the lead to streamline the permit process, according to the executive order.

