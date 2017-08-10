CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 10

1. North Korea announced a detailed plan to launch ballistic missiles toward Guam. If the communist regime goes through with that plan, it would be the country's most threatening missile launch to date. Guam is home to 7,000 U.S. military men and women and has a population of 160,000.

2. Deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, said on CBN's "Faith Nation" that it's up to North Korea now to de-escalate the tension.

3. The Dead Sea is a natural wonder that is a biblical landmark and a mineral treasure. It's fed by freshwater from the Jordan River, making it one of the saltiest lakes in the world. But this unique jewel is now in danger of drying up. CBN's Middle East Bureau says the region is now working to restore the sea.

