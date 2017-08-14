Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageNews
CBNNews.com

CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 14

08-14-2017
Ben Kennedy
5540696003001
DF_NEWS_MINUTE_081417_HD1080_0_82.581
5540696003001

CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 14

1. Christian leaders are speaking out after a weekend of brutal violence in Charlottesville, Virginia between a group of white supremecists and people protesting their rally. The violence left 3 people dead & one man is now under arrest for murder.

2. Vice President Mike Pence strongly condemned the violence in Charlottesville at the start of his week long trip to Latin America. He arrived in Columbia on Sunday, meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos to talk about curbing the flow of drugs in the U.S. and the unrest in Venezuela.

3. A senior U.S. National Security Official says a military conformation with North Korea is not imment but also not off the table. This comes after the communist regime threatened to fire four missile into the waters near Guam, a strategic U.S. Territory.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles