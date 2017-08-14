CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 14

1. Christian leaders are speaking out after a weekend of brutal violence in Charlottesville, Virginia between a group of white supremecists and people protesting their rally. The violence left 3 people dead & one man is now under arrest for murder.

2. Vice President Mike Pence strongly condemned the violence in Charlottesville at the start of his week long trip to Latin America. He arrived in Columbia on Sunday, meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos to talk about curbing the flow of drugs in the U.S. and the unrest in Venezuela.

3. A senior U.S. National Security Official says a military conformation with North Korea is not imment but also not off the table. This comes after the communist regime threatened to fire four missile into the waters near Guam, a strategic U.S. Territory.