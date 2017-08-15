CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 15th.

1. A Charlottesville Judge denied bail to the man charged with second degree murder for plowing his car into a crowd of people Saturday. That driver, may only be the first of several people to face federal charges, for their roles in a white supremacist rally.

2. The Iranian regime issued a threat to the U.S. stating it could re-launch its nuclear weapons program within hours if it wanted/ This is in direct response to American placing new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea earlier this month.

3. It appears North Korea has backed away from the threat to attack Guam. The news broke after China got on board with United Nation sanctions saying it would ban imports of North Korean coal, iron and seafood starting today.