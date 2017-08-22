CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 22

1. In a prime-time address to the nation, President Trump outlined his revised vision for the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He wants to send more American troops to destroy the terrorist threat but did not say how many more soldiers will be deployed

2. The Navy's top brass is ordering a review of training and operations in its Pacific fleet after two collisions in two months. This comes a day after a Navy Destroyer collided with a merchant ship in SE Asian waters.

3. Millions of Americans gathered outside across the country to witness the first total eclipse sweep from coast to coast in nearly 100 years. CBN's Executive Producer Ben Gill wrote an amazing piece on why the solar eclipse is God-shaped shadow of eternity.