Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageNews
CBNNews.com

CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 22

08-22-2017
Ben Kennedy
5548026685001
DF_NEWS_MINUTE_082217_HD1080_0_80.085
5548026685001

CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 22

1. In a prime-time address to the nation, President Trump outlined his revised vision for the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He wants to send more American troops to destroy the terrorist threat but did not say how many more soldiers will be deployed

2. The Navy's top brass is ordering a review of training and operations in its Pacific fleet after two collisions in two months. This comes a day after a Navy Destroyer collided with a merchant ship in SE Asian waters.

3. Millions of Americans gathered outside across the country to witness the first total eclipse sweep from coast to coast in nearly 100 years. CBN's Executive Producer Ben Gill wrote an amazing piece on why the solar eclipse is God-shaped shadow of eternity.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles