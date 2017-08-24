CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 24

1. President Trump is hoping the threat of a government shutdown will fast-track a spending bill to fund his border wall with Mexico. Lawmakers return to Washington D.C. in early September leaving a small window of time before the budget deadline.

2. Lara Trump appeared on CBN's Faith Nation. It's there she said that her father-in-law "truly is a man of God" and that prayer made a huge impact in the 2016 election.

3. Was the USS McCain the target of a cyber-attack? Navy leaders tell CBN News they are not ruling out any possibilities. An investigation was launched after the Navy Destroyer collided with a merchant ship earlier this week.