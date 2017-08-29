CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 29.

1. Life and death moments were caught on camera after now Tropical Storm Harvey dropped nearly 40 inches of rain in some parts of Texas. All 12,000 members of the Texas National Guard are activated but it is still not enough.

2. President Donald Trump is set to touch down in Corpus Christi Tuesday, where he's committed the remaining $3 billion in FEMA's disaster fund to help.

3. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over Japan Monday. In response, President Trump said that "all options are on the table." Japan's prime minister called the act "a serious and grave threat to our nation."