CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 31.

1. In Texas, the death toll has surpassed 35 in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. The floodwaters are finally receding as people begin to make it back to their homes.

2. Gov. Greg Abbott appeared on CBN's Faith Nation praising Texans for their spirit and the way they've helped each other during the natural disaster.

"In what Americans have seen on TV is the way Texans are and that is Texans always unite in support of one another and we especially united in times of tragedy," said Gov. Abbott. "I can't begin to tell you the number of lives saved simply by neighbors helping neighbors."

3. President Donald Trump announced his plan for massive tax reform, which includes cutting the corporate rate from 35 percent to 15 percent. It also ends loopholes that benefit the rich and special interest. Trump says the cuts will lead to more jobs and higher wages.