CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 7

1. The United Nations issued new sanctions to punish North Korea for its escalating nuclear and missile programs. Monday morning, President Donald Trump spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about how the communist regime poses a grave and growing threat to the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

2. The White House is firing back at a New York Times article that suggests Vice President Mike Pence is preparing to run for president in 2020. The article suggests some Republicans are forming a 'shadow campaign' in case President Donald Trump doesn't run for re-election because of low poll numbers and ongoing investigations. Pence called the article "fake news" and "offensive."

3. The U.S. military remains focused on taking the fight to ISIS in Raqqa, Syria. CBN's Chris Mitchell reports from the Golan Heights that some experts are warning that the fight against the Islamic State might just be a prelude to a much more dangerous battle.