CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – August 8

1. Members of the House of Representatives stood united on Tuesday to say that the U.S. has no greater ally than Israel. More than 50 House lawmakers are touring the Jewish state in two partisan groups during August.

2. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is demanding "justice" and says "he'll take action" in response to the new United Nation sanctions meant to punish the communist regime. Kim did not elaborate on what action he plans to take, but U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he is open to talks if the North halts nuclear testing.

3. The Brody File has learned that Vice President Mike Pence will appear later this month at a faith leaders breakfast in Richmond, Virginia, where he'll deliver a speech to more than 100 religious leaders. The event is billed as a grassroots campaign event for Republican Ed Gillespie, who is running for governor of Virginia.