Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway: Media's Nitpicking at Trump Misses the Mark

WASHINGTON - President Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway says the media misses the mark when it comes to the president's statements.

The media has been quick to criticize the president's commentary starting during his campaign and consistently since then. Earlier this month President Trump received fierce backlash from commentators regarding his response to the Charlottesville riots.

On CBN's "The 700 Club," Conway said the media has even shown a bias when it comes to President Trump's reaction to the North Korea crisis.

"This threat is taken very seriously by the president, who has registered his opinion on the growing nuclear capability and threat of North Korea. He's registered that many times early and often and recently again, and I just have to say the media always has to parse at every word, every verb, every adverb, instead of looking at what he is saying, which is that we will not put up with such brazen acts of aggression by perpetrators like North Korea, and the president made that very clear over the course of the last few weeks."

Click on the video above to see Conway's comments on the media attacks.

