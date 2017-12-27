2017's Top 17 Celebrity Stories of Faith

CBN News brought you some remarkable stories over the past year, reporting God's amazing power to redeem and restore.

Here's a list of 17 of the best celebrity/entertainment stories of faith from the past year. Just click the headline to read the story.

1. Justin Bieber Not Ashamed of His Savior, Tells 89 Million Followers: 'His name is JESUS!!'

2. Carman Posts Good News: 'I'm 100% Cancer Free with a Beautiful Godly Wife'

3. Chonda Pierce at the White House Inaugural Ball

4. Dolly Parton Opens Up About Remarkable Journey to Fame

5. Selena Gomez Tearfully Shares Her Testimony: 'I'm a Child of God'

6. U2 Takes Jimmy Kimmel Audience to Church

7. Little Richard Rejects 'Omnisexual' Past: 'I Want to Be Holy Like Jesus'

8. 'I Was Seeing Devils Everywhere': Singer Fergie Opens Up about Her Personal Struggle and How She Found Redemption

9. 'Faith Without Works Is Nothing': Denzel Washington Tells CBN How He Pursues God's Will

10. 'God Is Good in the Midst of Evil!' Justin Bieber Ministers at Manchester Concert

11. Meet the NFL Quarterback Who Heard the Voice of God and Saved Three Lives

12. 'God Will Get Us Through': Top Radio Host Delilah Goes Off-Air After Losing Son to Suicide

13. The Faith of World Series Game-Changer Jose Altuve: 'Live Your Life the Way God Wants You To'

14. Tim Tebow's CURE Hospital Gives Little Girl New Start in Life

15. 'Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!' Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Baptized

16. 'Working for the Lord': Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Pitches 11 Strikeouts for World Series Win in Game 1

17. 'Jesus Is Calling': Carrie Underwood's Powerful Las Vegas Memorial at the CMA Awards