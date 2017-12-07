Arizona's Trent Franks Expected to Resign

Both Roll Call and Politico are reporting Thursday night, Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks is expected to resign from office Janurary 31, 2018.

"I have recently learned that the Ethics Committee is reviewing an inquiry regarding my discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable," he said in a statement. "I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress."

An Arizona Republican said rumors have been spreading for quite some time.

"There's been rumors swirling around him for years, at least in 2012," an Arizona Republican told Roll Call. "And if this turns out to be true, there won't be that many people who are surprised."

Franks was first elected in 2002 and considered a 2012 Senate bid before deciding against it. Frank's 8th District in Arizona backed President Donald Trump by 21 points in 2016.