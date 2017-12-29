Evans Mobilizing 31M Followers to Influence World Leaders to Move Their Embassies to Jerusalem

An evangelical leader in Israel is hoping to build momentum for more nations to move their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem.

Mike Evans is the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum and one of President Trump's biggest cheerleaders.

Evans latest tribute to Trump is a New Year's Day wish in the form of a four-story digital banner on the facade of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center. It reads "Thank You, President Trump. You're making Israel Greater."

He's planning a 'royal welcome' for Vice President Mike Pence when he arrives in mid-January with over 110 billboards, buses, and even camels.

Perhaps more importantly, Evan is mobilizing his 31 million followers to influence world leaders to stand with Israel and the Jewish people and recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The objective is to have as many other states join Guatemala's Evangelical President Morales and follow President Trump's declaration and move their Embassies to Jerusalem.



Evans pledged that every world leader that says "yes" would receive the Friend of Zion Award.

He recognized Trump's declaration by presenting him with the Friends of Zion Award during a ceremony in the Oval Office with Vice President Pence and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christians globally.

Evans also initiated a campaign to blanket the city with more than 100 banners that read 'God Bless Trump.'

The campaign includes a giant banner that reads "God Bless Trump From Jerusalem, DC (David's Capital) to Washington, DC."

The campaign began on December 6th when Trump made his historic announcement that he was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would begin the process of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, as mandated in the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Since then, the banner has appeared on billboards, buses, and even camels.

"We believe what he (Trump) did is going to bring the blessing of God on our own country America," Evans told CBN News.

"President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948," Evans said.

Evans and other evangelical leaders have hailed Trump as a modern-day Cyrus, the Persian King in the Bible who helped the Jewish people return to Jerusalem after the Babylonian exile.

He believes that for hundreds of millions of Evangelical Christians around the globe, Trump is an answer to prayer. He compares President Trump's declaration Jerusalem to the 1917 Balfour Declaration that called for a homeland for the Jewish people and President Truman's acceptance of Israel into the family of nations in 1948.

Evans wrote, "No president in history has ever built such an alliance for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and no president has courageously stood up for the State of Israel on the global stage as President Trump."

He founded the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem to tell the stories and history of Christian Zionists who helped the Jewish people throughout history and especially before the founding of the modern state of Israel.