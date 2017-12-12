'Hatred of Jews' on Open Display: Anti-Israel Protests Rage in Aftermath of Trump's Jerusalem Decision

More confrontations between Palestinians and Israel soldiers took place Tuesday in the wake of US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last week.

In Bethlehem, protestors tried to block traffic and threw rocks at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers responded with tear gas.

Protests rippled throughout Palestinian areas and other parts of the Middle East.

In Lebanon, tens of thousands of people attended a Hezbollah rally on Monday where the terror group's leader Hassan Nasrallah declared "Death to Israel!"

Nasrallah said he hoped Trump's move would mark the "beginning of the end" of the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the German government said it was ashamed of the weekend protests in which some protestors chanted anti-Semitic slogans and set fire to Israeli flags.

According to The Times of Israel, a government spokesman told a news conference that although Berlin opposed President Trump's decision last week, it strongly condemned protests in the cities of Berlin and Munich where hatred of Israel and Jews was on public display.

"One has to be ashamed when hatred of Jews is put on display so openly on the streets of German cities," said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Palestinians want Jerusalem for their own capital and the Islamic world considers the City of David the third holiest site even though it's not mentioned once in the Koran.

Jews have always pointed out that Jerusalem is their ancient capital going back thousands of years. The Bible mentions the city more than 600 times. The city's Temple Mount is the site of King Solomon's temple and according to universal belief, is the spot on which "David there built an altar unto the Lord."

