Kay Cole James Named Heritage Foundation's Next President

The Heritage Foundation has named Kay Cole James to be the non-profit's next president. James will officially take over from founder Edwin J. Feulner, on Jan. 1.

"Following an extensive search, Heritage's Board of Trustees unanimously elected Kay Coles James to be our next president," said Thomas A. Saunders III, chairman of the foundation's Board of Trustees.

"All of us at Heritage are looking forward to continuing working with Kay Coles James developing and advancing conservative policy solutions and principles that are in the best interest of the American people."

James, who becomes Heritage's sixth president, has served on the board since 2005. She brings more than 30 years of practical experience in public policy. She is a lifelong grassroots activist and has served in multiple roles at the local, state and national level.

"For more than four decades, The Heritage Foundation has been a vital force in American conservatism, producing the research, analysis, and solutions that inform and influence policymaking," James said in a press release. "I'm honored that the board would ask me to lead this important work. What we believe, what we develop, what we fight for—these are the policies that help people. I look forward to expanding the conservative movement in a positive, inclusive way as we build an America where freedom, opportunity, prosperity and civil society flourish."

James began her career in public service as a member of the National Commission on Children under President Ronald Reagan. She later served as associate director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and as assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President George H.W. Bush.

In 2001, James returned to the federal government to serve as President George W. Bush's director of the Office of Personnel Management.

For the Commonwealth of Virginia, she served as secretary of health and human resources and as a member of the state board of education under Gov. George Allen.

In 2017, James and former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III led President Donald Trump's transition team for the Office of Management and Budget, Office of Personnel Management, and General Services Administration.

James also served as dean of the School of Government at Regent University.

A graduate of Hampton University, James is the recipient of numerous honorary degrees and is the author of three books: her award-winning autobiography "Never Forget" (1993); "Transforming America from the Inside Out" (1995); and "What I Wish I'd Known Before I Got Married" (2001).

James is married to Charles James Sr. and is a proud mother of three and grandmother of five.

According to a press release, Feulner, the Heritage Foundation's founder who returned to serve as president during the search process, will remain in an advisory role through January 2018 to assist with the transition. He will also resume his role as chairman of Heritage's Asian Studies Center and Chung Ju-yung fellow.

With a 44-year history as a nonprofit, nonpartisan research and education institute, The Heritage Foundation is one of the nation's premier think tanks. It has more than 500,000 members.