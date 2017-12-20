Senator Mark Warner Delivers Remarks on Future of Russia Probe

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., is expected to shed some light Wednesday on the future of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The news comes as the Senate intelligence committee is requesting documents from Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe.

Although the main focus of the investigation has been on Russian interference and whether it was at all linked to then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign, multiple leads are under consideration.

While Warner, the top Democrat on the panel, has remained mum on the matter, he did make note of Stein's presence at the "infamous dinner" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will point out though that Ms. Stein was at the infamous dinner that included General Flynn and Vladimir Putin, and we do know that she has very complimentary things to say about Julian Assange, who certainly was being used by the Russians to take some of the hacked information and release it into our political system," he said.

WATCH SEN. WARNER'S SPEECH LIVE ON THE SENTATE FLOOR BELOW: