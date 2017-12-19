MLB Star Pitcher Cole Hamels and Wife Give $9.75M Property to Christian Camp for Special Needs Children

Texas Rangers star pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife are donating their $9.75 million Missouri mansion and more than 100 surrounding acres to a Christian camp for children with special needs and chronic illnesses.

The 32,000 square foot home is located on Table Rock Lake, which spans the borders of Southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas. The lake was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the mid-1950s.

Based in southwest Missouri, Camp Barnabas already has two different facilities located in the Ozark Mountains. It notes on its website the organization's values, including "Christ comes first always" and staffers point people to Christ in everything we do."

"There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings," Cole Hamels said in a press release. "Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

The Hamels' gift is the largest donation in the history of the non-profit organization.

"This is so much more than a beautiful property." Krystal Simon, Camp Barnabas' chief development officer, said in the release. "This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come."

According to the organization, the camp has welcomed more than 75,000 campers and missionaries since it was founded 24 years ago.

In addition, the non-profit also includes Barnabas Prep, a two-year faith-based collegiate program based in Branson, Missouri, designed specifically for students with special needs. The Prep program helps the students recognize their strengths and potential while challenging them to grow.

"We love that Barnabas sees the bigger picture," Cole and Heidi Hamels said in the release. "They are changing the way the world sees disability ministry."

No strangers to charity, the Hamels also operate their own foundation whose efforts include supporting quality education in the United States and to establish a school in Malawi, Africa.