Operation Blessing Bringing the Gift of Clean Water to Parts of Liberia

Operation Blessing International is providing hundreds of people in Liberia with a much-needed gift -- a reliable source of water.

Access to safe drinking water is a dire need in the West African nation.

The water often made villagers sick with diarrhea, cholera, and malaria due to mosquitoes laying their eggs in pools.

Operation Blessing stepped in an dug wells in five communities.

Now villagers no longer need to walk long distances or rely on unsafe sources for their water.



How You Can Help:

Give to Operation Blessing Disaster Relief