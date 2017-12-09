This Week: President Trump Declares Jerusalem as Israel's Capital, Reaction from Israeli Officials, and the Biblical Significance 

Watch the CBN News Showcase by clicking the video above.

On this week's CBN News Showcase, President Trump announces the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The president called it "finally acknowledging the obvious." It's also an answer to years of prayer by many Christians and Jews and another delivery on a campaign promise.

Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a chorus of Israeli officials praising and thanking President Trump. See what the Israeli reaction was to the announcement.

Plus, Pastor John Hagee is a well-known advocated for Israel and has preached and written about God's holy land for years. Find out what he had to say about the historic and biblical significance of the president's decision.

And find out what some millennials think about the president's announcement.

These stories and more on this week's CBN News Showcase.

