Why Former 'Apprentice' Star Omarosa Is Leaving White House

The White House released this statement in regards to this latest parting of the ways, “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."



Rev. Newman was a staunch supporter for Mr. Trump during his campaign and has remained a part of his "inner circle" though rumors have swirled for months that she would be fired.



Despite a wave of backlash from the African American community, Omarosa accepted the post to serve as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison where she led efforts to reach out to specific constituency groups.



Newman, who is one of the most prominent African American supporters of the President once held a staff position for Vice President Gore during the Clinton administration.



Reality TV fans will remember Omarosa as a controversial contestant on the The Apprentice where she and Mr. Trump first met.



Since then, she went on to pursue her calling in the ministry becoming an ordained minister in 2008.