Jeff Sessions Next U.S. Attorney General After Full Senate Confirmation

cbnnews.com

The full U.S. Senate confirms one of its own for U.S. Attorney General Wednesday night. Senator Jeff Sessions, R - Ala., passed the Senate confirmation vote 52 to 47. One Senator responded "present" not casting a vote for or against Sessions.

President Donald Trump tweeted after the vote, "Congratulations to our New Attorney General..."

Trump named Sessions as his nominee for America's top law enforcement officer in November during his transition.

Sessions supported Trump early on in his candidacy for the White House. Members of Trump's transition team said the president thought Sessions had a "phenomenal record as Alabama's attorney general and U.S. attorney."

"It is no wonder the people of Alabama re-elected him without opposition," Trump once said in a statement about Sessions.

His confirmation marks the end of weeks of division over his nomination. Democrats criticized him for being too harsh on immigrants abortion, and gay rights. However, republicans say his long career in public service proves he is a man of integrity, honesty, and justice.



"He's honest. He's fair. He's been a friend to many of us, on both sides of the aisle," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. "It's been tough to watch all this good man has been put through in recent weeks. This is a well-qualified colleague with a deep reverence for the law. He believes strongly in the equal application of it to everyone."



The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) said tonight the confirmation of Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General of the United States is an important step towards bringing much needed trust and confidence back to the Justice Department.



"Attorney General Jeff Sessions will make an exceptional Attorney General," said Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the ACLJ. "His understanding and commitment to the rule of law is extraordinary and badly needed in the Department of Justice - the chief enforcer of federal laws. His lifetime commitment to preserving the Constitution and the rule of law is vital and no doubt will serve him well in this new position.

Sessions has a big seat to fill despite his humble beginnings. He was born in Selma, Alabama, where he excelled in school and served as U.S. attorney general for Alabama's southern district before becoming a senator.

Friends say Session's country upbringing instilled values in him like honesty, hard work, belief in God and parental respect--values that still define him today.

"First of all, he's a consummate gentleman, you'll never hear Jeff Sessions do or say anything that's the slightest bit offensive, he's very courteous," said long-time friend, Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne.

Byrne says Alabamans are thrilled that Trump has pegged Sessions for the Nation's top lawyer and republicans look forward to seeing him serve as the nation's highest rank lawyer.



Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is expected to name a replacement for Sessions as early as Thursday. Bentley has named six finalists for the Senate appointment, including state Attorney General Luther Strange and U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt, R - Ala.