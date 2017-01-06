Deadly Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Florida's Broward County Sheriff's Department is reporting "multiple people dead" following a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

There are multiple media reports out on the incident saying at least three people are dead and several others injured. The gunman is in custody.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials first said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.



Video fed back from news helicopters showed people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.



Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer was at the airport and tweeted "shots were fired" and "everyone is running."



