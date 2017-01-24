From Tragedy to Blessing: Why this Twin Pregnancy Is Twice as Special

A North Carolina couple recently announced they are expecting twins this summer, and for them, that's even more meaningful news than it might be for other parents.

The Charlotte Observer reports this double blessing for Hadley and Gentry Eddings comes after they lost two children in a car accident in 2015.

The young couple made the announcement about the pregnancy on Facebook.

"Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer," Hadley wrote in a post Jan. 22.

The couple also shared the wonderful news with their church.

"You guys have loved Hadley and I through so much over the last year and a half plus and we have got to see God work in amazing ways and the ways he has worked to redeem our ashes for beauty," said Gentry Eddings.

"And one of the ways God's done that is the school in Haiti, and you guys have celebrated that together and you guys have continued to pray for us," he said.

The coupled had helped to build a school in Haiti from donations made in memory of their sons.

"Well today we get to let you know another way God has blessed Hadley and I: She is pregnant."

The congregation erupted into cheers and applause at the news of their new pregnancy.

"And we wanted to show you a picture of the ultrasound: there's two babies," he continued.

In May of 2015, Gentry and Hadley were involved in a car accident that took the life of their two-year-old son Dobbs, WBTV reported.

Hadley was also 8 months pregnant at the time of the accident, and her unborn baby died three days after the crash.

Gentry is a campus pastor and Hadley teaches 4-year-olds at Charlotte's Forest Hill Church.

The couple forgave the truck driver who hit them and relied heavily upon their faith to get through such a difficult time.

Gentry's sister told PEOPLE, “Forgiveness can be a tricky thing. But like my brother said during the service, forgiving the driver was easy and hard all at the same time. Hard because our natural inclination is to cling to the pain and hurt and even anger. Easy because we believe in a good God.

Today Gentry and Hadley are grateful to God for turning their tragedy into a blessing.

"We give praise to God. So thank you for celebrating with us," Gentry said.