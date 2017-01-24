Trump: 'Truly Great' Supreme Court Pick Coming Soon

President Donald Trump says he will decide on his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court this week and announce it next week.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president vowed to pick "a truly great Supreme Court justice."

In May, Trump released the names of 11 possible people he would choose to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

On Saturday, Trump met with Judge William Pryor, an Alabama-based judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

John Malcom, director of the Edwin Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Washington, D.C.-based Heritage Foundation, told CBN News that Pryor is a favorite among pro-lifers for blasting the high court on its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

"Before he became a judge, he wrote an article in which he referred to Roe v. Wade as the 'worst abomination in the history of constitutional law,'" Malcolm said.

The Chicago Tribune is also reporting that Judge Neil Gorsuch is a top contender. He serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and is best known for upholding religious liberty rights in the legal cases over Obamacare.

Many Americans told pollsters they voted for Trump because they feared Hillary Clinton would pick more liberal justices.

Malcolm told CBN News, "It was something like 74, 75 percent of people who voted said the Supreme Court was either an important or the most important issue that they voted for. And I think I saw that they broke about two- or three-to-one in favor of Trump."

For almost a year, the court has operated with only eight justices, raising the possibility of deadlocking 4-4 on decisions.

The likely confirmation of a new conservative justice could affect cases involving voting rights, LGBT issues in schools and the power of unions.