The Twin Foreign Policy Threats Awaiting Trump

Half a world away from a peaceful transfer of power, things are anything but peaceful.

American forces began deploying in Poland this month because the Eastern Europeans are afraid.

They're afraid of Russia.

All along the border with Russia, former members of the Soviet Union worry that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be tempted to test NATO and take back what once belonged to Moscow.

In the Pacific, a new aircraft carrier battle group of the growing Chinese navy could soon be sailing off the California coast--the first of three carrier battle groups to be deployed by 2020.

For all of former President Barack Obama's boasting that he could manage foreign affairs better than George W. Bush, critics say Obama has made a mess of American foreign policy, emboldening enemies and making Donald Trump's job much harder.

"That's frankly bad for the world because I think it creates instability and an invitation to aggression by our enemies," Frank Gaffney, president of the Center for Security Policy, told CBN News.

The new president will have to lead in a world that is less stable than what Obama inherited eight years ago. Amid unraveling alliances and the perception of U.S. weakness, America's rivals could test Trump early, to see if he has the guts to stand up to them.

The tiny Baltic states are especially worried that a sudden thrust by Russian forces on their border would place them under Moscow's control again.

Putin called the fall of the Soviet Union one of the greatest geopolitical disasters of the 20th century. He's taken back Crimea and is helping Russian separatists in Ukraine.

"Putin is a thug and a bully and bullies respect power. They don't respect weakness," said Gaffney.

In the Pacific, China is moving to basically annex the entire South China Sea, building artificial islands and claiming territorial boundaries that place it on a direct collision course with the United States, which rejects the arbitrary boundaries and has pledged to keep the sea lanes open.

"China is now 'feeling its oats' in the Western Pacific. China has unmistakably perceived Obama as weak and acquiescent to their ambitions," Gaffney said.

These twin threats, in the Pacific and in Europe, could be difficult for any future president to navigate peacefully.