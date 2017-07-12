CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 12

1. Washington is a buzz with more news about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign. The president's son released an email chain regarding a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about then candidate Hillary Clinton. The Justice Department now plans to examine the meeting.

2. The Senate has decided to work through the first two weeks of their August recess. Democrats say cancelling the recess is more about Republicans trying to pass a health care bill to replace Obamacare.

3. CBN's Superbook is helping support churches in Indonesia. More than 2,200 churches in 17 cities in Bali are using the Superbook curriculum.