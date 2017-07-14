CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 14

1. A revised health care bill was just unveiled in the U.S. Senate. It provides billions of dollars in government subsidies to tackle the national opioid epidemic. The bill also allows cheaper plans that include reduced benefits after critics argued that Obamacare forced people to pay for services they don't need. The Senate needs 50 Republican votes to pass it.

2. A terror attack in Jerusalem's old city claimed the lives of two policemen. The officers were gunned down by three Israeli Arab terrorists who were later shot and killed by police on the Temple Mount.

3. Faith-based pregnancy centers in Hawaii are fighting a new law. The measure forces providers to tell patients about free, state-funded abortions. Centers that refuse could face fines of up to $1,000.