CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 17

1. A major setback for health care reform after the bill's vote was delayed due to a missing key Republican lawmaker. Sen. John McCain left DC for blood clot surgery, which means the GOP is another vote short in an effort to replace Obamacare. Fifty 'yes' votes are needed to pass it.

2. Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak at the Christians United for Israel Summit Monday night. Some 4,000 people are expected to take part in the event, sponsored by the largest pro-Israel grassroots organization.

3. Authorities in Arizona are searching for a missing boy after a flash flood tore through a popular swimming spot over the weekend, killing nine people. An intense thunderstorm sent water, mud and debris rushing down a mountain surprising a group gathered outside for a day of swimming just north of Phoenix.