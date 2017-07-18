CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 18

1. The GOP health care bill has collapsed after two more Republican senators spoke out against the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas sealed the bill's doom late Monday when they each said they would vote "no." President Donald Trump tweeted, "Just repeal failing Obamacare now and work on a new health care plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!"

2. Vice President Mike Pence promised that the U.S. Embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He made the announcement to a crowd of more than 5,000 people at the Christians United for Israel Summit in D.C.

3. Israel is becoming known not just as the land of the Bible but as a place of innovation and technology. It has a biblical zoo and now Jerusalem is opening the first aquarium of its kind in the Middle East.