CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 21.

1. President Donald Trump lashed out at the man spear-heading the Russia investigation. He took aim at special counsel Robert Mueller during an interview with the New York Times. The commander in chief says Mueller would cross a red line if he probed Trump family finances not tied to Russia.

2. A wildfire in California forced thousands from their home. Three thousand firefighters are battling flames that have destroyed some 100 structures, including 50 homes.

3. Israel is resisting pressure to remove metal detectors at the Temple Mount. Israeli Arabs killed two policemen there last week. Now anyone entering the Jewish Western Wall must pass through rigorous security.