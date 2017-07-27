Displaying
CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 27

07-27-2017
Ben Kennedy

1. Senate Republicans don't have the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, so it's on to plan B. The goal is unite behind a so called "skinny repeal" that would only undo a few of the most unpopular elements of the law, such as ending the mandate to buy insurance or pay a penalty.

2. Transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military. President Donald Trump made the announcement after consulting with military advisors.

3. President Trump is set to nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as the ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. If confirmed by the Senate, he'll run the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom.

