CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 28

1. Obamacare remains the law of the land after a failed late night vote on what's being referred to as a "skinny repeal." After seven years campaigning on a promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Senate Republicans came up just one vote short of a approving a measure to dismantle parts of the law.

2. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., passed a decisive no vote on the Obamacare "skinny repeal," calling for his colleagues to send the bill back to committee, hold hearings and get input from both sides.

President Trump tweeted, "3 Republicans & 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!"

3. U.S. military sources tell CBN News that North Korea is getting ready to test yet another intercontinental ballistic missile. Now, the top general in the Army is speaking out, saying it will soon be time to take action.