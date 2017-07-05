CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 5

1. North Korea has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. Experts say it puts Alaska within reach of the communist regime's nuclear program. President Trump says China needs to do something big to stop Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. But Un says he will never negotiate his weapons program.

2. President Trump makes his second overseas trip, this time for the G20 summit in Germany. He'll meet with leaders of China and Japan to talk about the threat of North Korea. He'll also have his first face-to-face meeting (LINK) with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

3. A revival is taking place in Uganda in a remote African tribe called the Batwa Pygmies (LINK). For centuries they lived in caves and trees while hunting in the jungle. But the Ugandan government forced them out of the forest leaving the tribe homeless and destitute. Now one ministry is helping them rebuild their lives.