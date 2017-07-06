CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – July 6

1. What to do with North Korea? That's the big question facing the US and its allies. In Europe, President Trump is hoping to convince world leaders to take action against the rogue state. All options, including a military one, are on the table. Trump's there for the G20 summit where he'll have his first face-to-face meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

2. Prayers outside the British Embassy in Washington DC for 11-month-old Charlie Gard. The vigil was held after a UK court told the baby's parents they couldn't bring him to the U.S. for an experimental treatment for rare disease. Both Pope Francis and President Trump have offered to help Charlie.

3. Democrats in Oregon have passed a bill offering free abortions for anyone for practically any reason. It requires health insurers to pay for abortions for residents and illegal immigrants too. Republican lawmakers tried to block the bill but did not have enough votes. It does provide an exemption for churches and religious non-profit organizations.