Scaramucci Out as White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON -- After a mere 11 days on the job, Anthony Scaramucci has been removed as White House communications director, the Trump administration announced Monday.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best," the White House said in a statement.

“The president felt Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for his position,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday evening, adding that “the president didn’t want to burden Kelly with that line of succession.”

The news comes days after a shocking on-the-record interview with The New Yorker in which Scaramucci unleashed a string of profanity-laced recriminations against then White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

"Reince is a (expletive) paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," the New York financier told the magazine.

Scaramucci continued his tirade, accusing Priebus and others in the White House of leaking information to the media.



"They'll all be fired by me," Scaramucci said. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow."

The interview publically exposed long-simmering tensions between the two men.

Scaramucci's resignation reportedly came at the behest of Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly. The retired four-star Marine general was sworn into his new post, formerly held by Priebus, on Monday.

"Kelly is already changing the culture here," a White House aide told POLITICO.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting earlier Monday, President Donald Trump praised his new chief of staff.

"I predict that General Kelly will go down, in terms of the position of chief of staff, as one of the greatest ever," he said. "And we're going to have a good time. But much more importantly, we're going to work hard and we're going to make America great again."

Meanwhile, Sanders told reporters that Scaramucci has no role with the administration "at this time."

Sanders also said all White House staff will report to General Kelly. When Scaramucci was Communications Director, he said he reported directly to the President.

"What matters most to us is not who is employed at the White House but who is employed in the rest of the country," she said.