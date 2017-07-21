Who Is the New White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

WASHINGTON -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the new face of President Donald Trump's press operation. She was elevated to press secretary from the principal deputy position she's held since Trump took office.

It's all part of the shakeup announced Friday as the president appointed Anthony Scaramucci communications director and Sean Spicer resigned as press secretary to give Scaramucci a "clean slate."

Sanders has been in the spotlight selling the president's agenda for weeks now, handling both on and off camera press briefings, while Spicer stayed behind the scenes working to keep the president and his communications team on message.

The 34-year-old mother of three is an evangelical Christian who doesn't shy away from talking about her faith.

When faced with a tough question at the end of June about whether or not President Trump can be considered a role model after he posted a harsh tweet about a news anchor's face lift, Sanders didn't hesitate to say, "I think we all have one perfect role model and when I'm asked that question I point to God. I point to my faith."

Like her father, former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, she has a reputation for going folksy when the political temperature rises. She was raised around politics and is quick on her feet.

"When most kids at 7 or 8 are jumping robe, she's sitting at the kitchen table listening to Dick Morris doing cross tabs on statewide polls," recalled Gov. Huckabee.

Sanders speaks to her dad most mornings before starting her day to get advice on messaging and work out zingers.

When reporters start asking the same question over and over again in the briefing room, Sanders often tells them she's used to it because she has a 2-year-old.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, says Trump has a great deal of trust in Sanders.

She "understands America, she understands the president, and she understands how to connect the two," Conway told The Associated Press.

Before joining Team Trump, Sanders managed her father's second presidential bid. During the campaign she said she was drawn to Trump's outsider status and ability to truly change Washington.