Congressman Steve Scalise Now Out of Intensive Care

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot and critically injured during a GOP baseball practice last week, was transferred out of the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital on Friday. He remains hospitalized.

The House majority whip was flown to the hospital last week after a gunman fired shots at Republican lawmakers and their staff while they were practicing for a charity baseball game.

According to the most recent release available on its website, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Scalise "continues to make good progress" and "is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Scalise was hit in the hip with a bullet that tore from the left end of his hip toward the right end, causing damage to bones, internal organs, and blood vessels.

According to The Hill, Matt Mika, a lobbyist who was also critically wounded, has been released from the ICU and may be discharged today.

JUST IN: Hospital says Matt Mika, lobbyist who was shot in ballpark attack, is now in good condition and was visited by #Nats Jayson Werth. pic.twitter.com/Ai8qdWy2xT — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 23, 2017